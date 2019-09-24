6th annual Maine Wisdom Summit brings out hundreds

Hundreds of folks came out for the 6th annual Wisdom Summit in Augusta Tuesday.

The summit brings together people to discuss issues affecting older Mainers.

They talked about increasing access to health care, safe housing, transportation, and more.

Organizers say the summit is important in making alliances between various groups to help collaborate on issues.

"We've already got a road map for the kinds of things we have to do to make sure that older people in Maine can live healthy, engaged, and purposeful lives," said Jess Maurer, Executive Director of the Maine Council on Aging. "And now we're trying to get people to move toward action by connecting them with information and tools that they can use."

The theme of this year's Wisdom Summit was "Igniting Aging Activism."