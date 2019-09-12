Friends of Cross Insurance Center to hold 6th annual gala

The date has been chosen for what's known as Bangor's largest night of giving.

The 6th annual Cross Insurance Center Gala put on by the Friends of Cross Insurance Center will be Friday, May 1st.

Applications are now open for non-profits wishing to be considered to receive large donations at the event.

This year's theme will be "Hope and Healing."

They're looking for organizations doing vital work in the areas of healthcare, hospice, mental health, and wellness.

"I think every year we try and come up with a loose-based theme of different areas that really support our community and one that we haven't touched on yet is the healthcare industry, and that is a really wide reaching thing in this community and surrounding areas,” said gala co-chair, Kristen McAlpine.

Deadline for applications is September 27th.

To apply visit: https://www.crosscentergala.com/apply/