Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis annual auction underway

Hundreds of folks were bargain hunting Thursday evening in Dover-Foxcroft.

The 69th annual Kiwanis Auction brought them all together at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds.

The event runs through Sunday.

There will be a 50/50 raffle each night in addition to plenty of food.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Dover-Foxcroft, and this year their Silent Auction is bigger and better.

There's $7,000 worth of items up for grabs.

"The silent auction this year is a little bit different from what they've had in the past. Number one, it has a lot more items and number two, it has a real diversified audience that we're going after,” explained Joy Gregory, organizer of the Silent Auction. “So, I think that a lot of the younger people are going to be very impressed with it, which is a good thing. We want to bring more and more people together."

The Silent Auction runs through Saturday.

If you would like to get involved with the Kiwanis Club head to their website: https://www.doverfoxcroftkiwanis.org/.

