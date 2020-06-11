6,700 new unemployment claims filed in Maine, according to Department of Labor

The Maine Department of Labor said Thursday that 6,700 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending June 6.

Labor officials said 3,000 of those claims were for state unemployment benefits, while the rest were for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The claims represent about 5,400 people filing an initial claim, labor officials said.

The Labor Department said 77,000 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment and another 23,300 were filed for PUA.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

Since March 15, the Department has paid out over $720 million in unemployment benefits.

Labor officials said department staff continue to review all claims as the investigation into unemployment imposter fraud continues.