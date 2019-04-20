66th annual Kora Shrine Circus back in town

Thousands of people from all over the state spent their rainy Sunday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center where the 66th annual Kora Shrine Circus is being held.

There was plenty of fun for all ages.

Shriner's support Shriner's Hospitals for Children... the proceeds from the circus go back towards the Shriner's.

They are dedicated to providing medical treatment to children regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

There are 22 Shriner's Hospitals for Children across the U.S.

"That's the whole thing about the Shrine is to have fun and help kids so we are here to raise money to do that. It seems to be going pretty good. We have our ups and downs but we like it to get bigger every year so we do what we can to make that happen."

"This money is raised for the temple and the temple is the group and they use a portion of the proceeds, it's for the temple operation, it doesn't all go to the hospital but they do a lot of work. They have vans, they have places for people to stay, kids to go to the Shrine Hospitals and it doesn't cost the parents a thing."

The Kora Shrine Circus will have their last show for the weekend tomorrow at 2 pm.

Tickets can be bought at the door.

