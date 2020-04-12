633 total cases of COVID-19 on record in Maine, 266 people have recovered, 19 have died

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

There are a total of 633 cases of coronavirus here in the state.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 19 in the state.

Two new deaths were reported on Saturday. The deaths were a man in his 70s from Cumberland County and a man in his 80s from York County.

266 people have recovered while 120 have been hospitalized at some point.

The Maine CDC said as of Saturday a total of 58 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. Twenty-one are in intensive care.

Of the 306 ICU beds in the state, 154 are available.

Of the state's 332 ventilators, 271 are available. There are 232 alternative ventilators available.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Friday that community transmission has been detected in Penobscot County, in addition to Cumberland and York counties.

As for county-by-county numbers, Piscataquis Country remains the only one without a confirmed case of the virus.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 28

Aroostook: 2

Cumberland: 292

Franklin: 8

Hancock: 5

Kennebec: 32

Knox: 10

Lincoln: 9

Oxford: 13

Penobscot: 34

Sagadahoc: 15

Somerset: 8

Waldo: 29

Washington: 1

York: 144