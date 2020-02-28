$60,000 worth of crystal meth, cocaine found during traffic stop, Maine drug agents say

Three people are facing drug charges after $60,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine were found during a traffic stop, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officials said drug agents have been investigating one of the suspects for several months for distribution of crystal methamphetamine.

Danielle McBreairty, 29, is accused of traveling out of state to purchase large amount of drugs and bringing them back to Maine to sell, officials said.

Drug agents said they spotted McBreairty driving a pickup truck in Brunswick and followed her to the Topsham Fair Mall, where police stopped her vehicle.

McBreairty and her two passengers, Thomas Hammond, 21, and Justin Smith, 31, were arrested after agents located methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in the truck, officials said.

Drug agents then searched the truck and found a locked backpack belonging to McBreairty. After getting a search warrant, more than 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a pound of cocaine was found inside the backpack, officials said.

McBreairty was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Hammond and Smith were charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three were taken to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.