60 year prison sentence for Easton man who was caught on video killing stepfather

An Easton man captured on home security video firing shots into his stepfather's home has been sentenced to 60 year for murder.

A judge imposed the sentence Monday on 39-year-old James Peaslee who was angry over a probate decision involving the estate of his late mother, Janet Hilenski. His stepfather, 79-year-old Paul Hilenski Sr., died in his Bridgewater home from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Hilenski's sons gave him the security system because of concerns over his safety, and the system captured video and still images of the killing.

A prosecutor said Peaslee was resentful over the handling of his mother's estate.

She died without a will in November 2015 after a car crash.