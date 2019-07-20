5th annual Maine Veterans Homes Car Show in Bangor

Shiny cars and pieces of motor history were shown at the car show in Bangor.

The 5th Annual car show is hosted by Maine Veterans Homes, raising money for veteran activities.

There are more than 25 cars at this years event, competing for awards such as Veterans Choice.

The event was complete with food and a live performance.

"I think it's very important to make sure that our veterans and their families still feel part of the community even though they can't travel as much as they used to be able to,” says Greg Urban, the administrator. “To Bring an event like this to them, really makes a big difference for them and their summer life. They can roll out here, visit for as many minutes as they can tolerate, then go back into an air conditioned unit."

Maine's Veterans' Homes will be hosting a bike show in August.

