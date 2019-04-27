5th annual Cross Insurance Center Gala held in Bangor

Hundreds headed to the Cross Center for what we're told is Bangor’s largest night of giving.

The Friends of Cross Insurance Center put on the 5th annual Cross Insurance Center Gala.

The fundraiser supports three nonprofits in the Greater Bangor, Brewer area.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank, OHI Bangor Area Food Pantry, and Eastern Area Agency on Aging were all recognized for their contributions in the community.

Gala Committee Chair, Brian Williams, said, "Feeding families just felt like a theme that we really wanted to focus on this year. Just generally supporting families- certainly all the support we can get helps."

We're told each recipient received $15,000 and one had the chance to win an extra $5,000 on top of that.