5th annual Black History Month breakfast set for Feb. 15

A breakfast in Orono this weekend will recognize Black History Month.

The Maine Human Rights Coalition is hosting its fifth annual event Saturday at Wells Conference Center on the University of Maine Campus.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. All ages are invited.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for those sixty and older, and $8 for kids under twelve.

"We need to get our love batteries recharged, and we need to do right now. So, please come out and learn how to do things in your community with your families so that they can learn to treat one another the same way they want to be treated,” said James Varner, President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets can also be purchased in advance at Wilson Center, 57 College Ave., Orono; Zone Radio, 861 Broadway, Bangor; and the Milford Motel, 174 Rte. 2 East in Milford.