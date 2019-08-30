5th annual Bike Show and Barbeque for Veterans

The fifth annual Bike Show and Barbeque sponsored by Patriot Riders Maine Chapter Three was held today at the Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor.

The event gave veterans at the home a chance to get outside, ride in a motorcycle sidecar, and enjoy some good food.

The Patriot Riders regularly put on events to benefit veterans and rely on donations in order to give back to them.

"So everything is raised by donations that we, we collect donations. We're a non-profit organization...This takes everything we get donated. It all goes back to veterans," said Randy Jordan, the President of Patriot Riders Maine Chapter 3.

Organizers say it's their duty to give back to these veterans who have already given so much.

