5th Annual Blue Lives Matter Softball Tournament in remembrance of fallen officer

The Blue Lives Matter Softball Tournament is held every year for a different cause.

Last year was to honor Somerset County Sheriff Eugene Cole, this year they are remembering Detective Ben Campbell of the Maine State Police who died in April of this year.

"I think the loss of Corporal Cole last year and Detective Ben Campbell this year, it's just a way for us to get together to remind the family that we support them, even if it is financially," said coordinator and Kennebec County Sheriff Brittany Johnson.

The double elimination tournament cost $200 per team, and is a great way to give back to a fallen officer.

"As law enforcement he's a brother to me. You know it's just a tight group of people and even though I didn't know him I didn't have to. He's still a brother to me," said Johnson.

"We're all one big family, we all come out to have a good time and support each other and it's all about family today," said Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

One of the catches to today's tournament is you have to pay for your home runs.

After a team's first home run, each one after counts as an out, unless you donate before the at bat.

Last year the tournament raised over $5,000 for Corporal Cole's family. This year, they're looking to do it again.