5th Annual Bar Harbor Beer Fest to be held Saturday

The 5th Annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest is scheduled for Saturday.

The day is for those 21 and older, and will be filled with craft beer.

It's all happening at Atlantic Brewing Midtown on Cottage Street from 1 til 5.

There will be live music, food and games such as a keg stacking relay and an age old favorite- a donut-on-a-string eating contest.

Tickets are $30 and include unlimited samples.

You can buy them online in advance.

They will not be sold the day of the festival.

Designated driver tickets are $10.

Go to VisitBarHarbor.com for details.