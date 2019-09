A 5K will take place in Bangor this weekend, to honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

Proceeds from the "9/11 Heroes Run" will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, a national cause dedicated to soldiers killed in action, veterans and other survivors.

The run will take place on Sunday starting at 9 on the Bangor waterfront.

There's also a one mile fun run.

To register go to 911heroesrun.org.