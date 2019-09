Those taking part in a 5K in Augusta this weekend will be helping to end hunger.

Viles Arboretum is hosting Saturday's timed race which is open to both runners and walkers.

It starts at 10.

You can register by searching for "Run For The Trees" at run.reg.com or you can sign up at the event.

Proceeds will be shared between the Maine State Credit Union Ending Hunger Campaign and the Viles Arboretum.