5K in Bangor honors those heroes lost on September 11th

Dozens of people laced up their sneakers in Bangor Sunday to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11th, 2001.

The 9/11 Heroes Run, sponsored by the Travis Manion Foundation, brings together veterans, active-duty members, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.

The event is now in its 12th year.

It was inspired by Marine 1st. Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in 2007 as he pulled his wounded teammates to safety.

There was a 5K race and one mile fun run.

There was also a group who participated in a ruck.

"They carried the load of our Gold Star Families, our nation’s military, and first responder heroes. They're amazing to watch. Tires, weight, it was all on. They were all giving it back and forth to each other. They all shared the load today. So, today's event is about honoring and remembering and continuing on a great legacy of our heroes and our Gold Star Families,” explained Jonathan Kelley of CompetitorME.

The 9/11 Heroes Run national series is held in more than 50 locations across the country and around the world.

Next weekend, Competitor ME will be in Caribou for the Caribou Marathon which honors Maine's Fallen Heroes since September 11th, 2001.

For more information on how to sign up visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Caribou/CARIBOUMARATHON