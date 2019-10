There will be a 5K run, and a one mile fun run and walk in Waterville this weekend.

The Central Maine Ski Club and Waterville Parks and Recreation are hosting it Saturday along the Quarry Road Trails.

It's part of the annual Fall Festival.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Race starts at 10 a.m.

Free fall fun will follow the race at 11:00 a.m.

For more information visit: http://quarryroad.org/.