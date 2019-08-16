5K Bug Run offers 20 lbs. of prize for winners

Most Mainers know the second meaning of the word "bug."

A 5-k bug run will kick-off this year's Harborfest in Belfast Saturday morning.

It starts at 8-30 a.m. at the parking lot at Union and Miller Streets.

Registration and packet pick-up are from 7:30 to 8:15.

You can sign up Saturday morning -- entry fees are $25.

Runners also get a free blueberry pancake breakfast and a t-shirt.

And for those who win -- you get a lot of bugs.

Duke Marston, Chair of Belfast Harborfest says, "The reason we call it a bug run is because the winners each get 20 pounds of lobster, live lobster. We think it's a real incentive for some of the good runners to show up, that's for sure."

Harborfest will be taking place along the Belfast waterfront all weekend.

For a list of scheduled events, you can visit their Facebook page.

