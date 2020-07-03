Greenville sees increase in traffic as holiday weekend approaches

While COVID-19 has slowed business for many small towns that depend on summer tourists, one spot in Piscataquis County is seeing a steady flow of traffic.

During the summer Greenville is normally packed with tourists and Mainers who may be spending time on Moosehead Lake.

Despite the pandemic, downtown is busy and traffic is picking up every day.

Arndal Coulton, Owner, Kamp Kamp, said, "Certainly in the last two weeks, 3, we have seen a lot of increase. People coming up and opening their camps. I think a lot of people moved up here right when the virus started and they came up here and got away and quarantined and they are here spending money."

The owner of one local store called Kamp Kamp says his sales are looking great.

Coulton, said, "When we were allowed to reopen, the business was right there. We were steady. We have been increasing every day and doing very well."

When it comes to lodging, many hotels and camps are booked up for the season.

The owners of Wilson Pond Camps say they are excited since they just bought the property this year.

"Pretty panicked for a while. We weren't sure if we were going to be able to keep it or not. We are about 90 percent booked for July and August," Ronda Dalton, Owner, Wilson Pond Camps, said.

They say they have been doing all they can to properly sanitize each camp.

"I feel very confident. I would put my family member in any one of these cabins and feel confident that we have cleaned it so they would stay safe and healthy," Dalton said.

Even with the steady flow of people, one local restaurant says the customer base is inconsistent.

"Business has been really spotty. It's difficult to schedule people. Some days we will have busy days and other days it will be just as quiet has the middle of winter," John Hess, Manager, Stress-Free Moose, said.

Hess added, "People are coming for a purpose, maybe to go camping then all of a sudden it will rain and they will come in. Then they are trying to stay away."

