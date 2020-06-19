BIW's largest union begins contract vote Friday

BATH, Maine (WMTW) With a possible strike on the horizon, members of the largest union at Bath Iron Works will begin voting on a proposed contract Friday. That contract was rejected by the union’s negotiating committee. Voting will be done by phone and email through noon Sunday.
Jay Wadleigh, a 30-year employee of BIW, says he’s been through about 10 contract negotiations but has never seen the company push so aggressively for a contract.
Wadleigh,a business representative for Machinists Union Local S6, said Thursday he expects union members to reject the latest offer. He also believes they’ll get the two-thirds majority they need to trigger a strike.
The union represents 4,300 workers.
BIW President: “I’m hopeful there will not be a strike”
Last week BIW put forward, what they call, their last, best and final offer. It includes a 9% pay raise over 3-years.
Wadleigh says the biggest sticking points are related to subcontracting, work rules and seniority.
In a statement, union leaders called the proposed contract “garbage.”
The last strike at BIW was in 2000 and lasted nearly two months.
If union members approve a strike, that could begin Monday.