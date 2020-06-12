Old Town High School celebrates graduation at local airport

The Old Town High School Class of 2020 received their diplomas in an outdoor graduation ceremony Friday night.

We got a look Friday morning at the set-up for the event being held at Dewitt Airfield in Old Town.

Everyone has chipped in to prepare things, according to Principal Scott Gordon.

He says the whole town came together to throw 125 seniors a graduation they'll never forget.

"While it's not the traditional graduation we'd have at MacKenzie Gymnasium at Old Town High School, it'll be very unique. We're proud of them, we love them dearly, and we hope this is day they remember for the rest of their lives," Principal Scott Gordon said.

Waterfront Concerts owner, Alex Grey, an Old Town High School alumnus, donated the stage and sound equipment for the event.

Congratulations to the Coyotes!