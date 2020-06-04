President Trump to visit Maine

With protesters in the streets, and a virus on the loose, President Trump prepares for a trip to Maine Friday.

President Donald Trump will visit a coronavirus testing swab manufacturer in Guilford, Maine on Friday (Source: Gray DC)

The President's plans to visit Purtian Medical in Guilford Maine, where workers produce hundreds of thousands of coronavirus testing swabs a day.

Earlier this year, the president legally-demanded that the company scale up, Friday, he'll get a closer look its progress than our cameras have ever been allowed.

"He loves to go on-site and see how everything's done, talk with workers personally," said White House Trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Navarro says Puritan is set to quadruple production by the fall thanks in part to new machines produced by the ship builders at Bath Ironworks.

Navarro says that means more jobs and better protection from the virus.

And... while he's in town, the president will sign an order reopening some areas off Maine's coast to commercial fishing.

"That's going to be real important to the Maine economy," said Navarro.

But the trip isn't without controversy, during a Monday call between the president and governors, Trump pinned blame for protest violence on the radical left.

Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills asked if the administration knew of any planned disturbances tied to the president's trip, and how to prosecute anyone wrapped up insuch a scheme. The question was not answered.

The White House says this trip is solely about the economy and the nation's health. But, Georgetown Political science professor Mark Rom says it's impossible to completely separate politics from the equation -- especially in an election year.

"We should anticipate that every action he takes from here on out is concerned first about his electoral prospects, and only incidentally about whether it works for the country's long-term interests,"

Rom says Maine has the potential to swing the presidential race, and Trump, can expect a bump from his visit.

But, Rom doesn't see it helping moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins' re-election bid.

"It will reinforce those Democrats who are determined to vote against her, while not necessarily re-assuring the Republicans who are leery of her," said Rom.

Holding onto Collins' seat will be critical for Republicans if they hope to keep control in the senate.

How Maine votes in that race, and at top of the ticket could shape D.C. politics for years to come.

