Mainers with different political views come together in one space

A Maine man working to bring together people on opposite sides of the political spectrum is going online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Craig Freshley created the Make Shift Coffee House project three years ago.

He brings together people with differing views to talk about them in a respectful manner.

Since founding the program, dozens of volunteers have held makeshift coffee houses across the state.

Beginning this month, the conversations are going online so they don’t have to stop amid the pandemic.

“We always ask the second question which is, why do you believe that? Why is that so important to you? How do formulate your beliefs? Because that’s what we really want to get at, we want to help people understand each other,” added Craig Freshley.

The group has an advisory board co-chaired by leaders of the Maine Republican and Democratic parties.

Upcoming topics include coronavirus, patriotism, health care and guns.