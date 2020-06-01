Hundreds gather in Bangor to protest the death of George Floyd

Demonstrations are taking place all around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing is charged with murder.

In Bangor, Monday afternoon, people took the streets. Protestors say they're looking not only looking for change, but they want justice for George Floyd.

Dozens held signs with a variety of messages including combating racial inequality.

At around 6 o'clock Monday, the group then marched to the Bangor Police Department - where they stood in solidarity. They also took a moment of silence for George Floyd.

The Bangor Police Department released a statement on Monday.

You can read it here -

