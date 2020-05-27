Senator Collins visits Hampden postal facility to thank workers; discusses proposal for second federal stimulus package

Senator Susan Collins visited the Postal Service Processing facility in Hampden Wednesday to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Collins is supporting an effort in the Senate to provide $25 billion in funding to the postal service which is in danger of running out of money by the fall.

She says Maine's rural areas rely heavily on the postal service.

Collins also spoke about the next proposed federal stimulus package.

She has co-sponsored a bill to carve out money specifically for municipalities and counties which were left out of the previous package.

"The governor could choose to use some of the funding that went to the state, but there was none that was directed to our local governments and yet already, we're seeing towns and cities in our state preparing their budgets, cutting jobs, realizing that the jobs of firefighters, police officers, school teachers are on the line. We just can't let that happen," said Senator Collins.

Under the proposed bill, around $330 million would be set aside for Maine cities and counties.