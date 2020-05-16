Happy Endings bar is lifting people's spirits with live music

Lifting people's spirits with live music was the goal on Saturday at Happy Endings, with a special outside performance as part of the Curbside Concert series.

The concerts are one way the bar is trying to help costumers during the pandemic, alongside an online ordering and curbside pick-up program.

Happy Endings hopes that performances like this will help the community that has done so much for them.

"We've always had live acoustic performers. Our customer base is a lot of regulars, so it's something that they've come to expect and appreciate and we just wanted to bring that back for them, because they've been really great to us through all this. They've really supported the idea of a curbside to go, so we just wanted to give back to them and the community," said Corey Butterfield a bartender at Happy Endings.

The bar hopes to do Curbside Concerts every Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

