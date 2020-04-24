"I got a booger!" Toddler screams as mom teaches virtual class

By  | 
Updated: Fri 5:55 PM, Apr 24, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kentucky college professor was holding a virtual class over Zoom when her toddler made a cameo appearance and created a memorable moment.

Brittany Worthen was delivering a lecture to a group of aspiring teachers when her 3-year-old daughter Willow popped up behind her and yelled, "I got a booger!"

Video of the recorded class shows Worthen putting her hands on her face, laughing, and asking her students, "Did you hear what she just said? She said she got a booger! Wow. Willow, yes, you did!"

Like many families, Worthen told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that COVID-19 has created unique childcare challenges while she and her husband work from home. "She was behind me on the bed, and I thought she was watching a Disney movie on my phone. Then all of a sudden she popped up behind me and announced her proud moment."

"I think anyone with a kid at home during all of this has had one of those moments, but your's was amplified because you had a whole class of students watching you," Amanda Hara mused to Worthen, who responded, "Yeah, all my college students were in front of me, and I was just embarrassed, but they're all female in my class, all the girls love Willow. It wasn't inappropriate or rude or anything, they were all laughing."

Worthen said it was a teachable moment for her students, who want to be teachers, about how to go with the flow during class.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wvlt.tv.

 