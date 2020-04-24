Bangor Police investigating crash that happened Friday morning

Traffic was shut down on Hancock Street in Bangor early this morning due to an accident.

It happened around 7am.

Police say three vehicles were involved, and all were badly damaged.

They are still investigating the cause.

"From what we can gather, it appears that a pickup truck being driven into town, sideswiped a utility truck, as you can see on the flatbed behind me, and then ran head on into another sport utility vehicle as it continued down the road. There were minor injuries. Everyone is going to be okay, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation," said Sgt. Jason McAmbley of Bangor PD.

Two of the vehicles had dash cams.

Police say that will help with the investigation.