NASA celebrates 50th anniversary of Earth Day with online resources

It's not the Earth Day NASA was hoping for.

On this 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, NASA is celebrating our home planet with online content for the whole family. (Source: AP/Gray DC)

The agency began preparing for 50th anniversary celebrations a year ago. Then, coronavirus hit.

"We decided we're really going to have to pivot and think about how we can observe Earth Day...from our armchairs," said Dr. Paula Bontempi, Acting Deputy Director of NASA's Earth Science Division.

Bontempi discussed about all the Earth Day activities that moved online from an interactive web quest and quiz to videos from astronauts aboard the International Space Station to a visualization of 50 years of Earth Day.

"[The visualization] has has this amazing comparison of what we we were able to do in Earth Science 50 years ago and what we're able to observe about our Earth now," Bontempi explained.

Earth Day at Home is a small piece of the NASA at Home tools that have been posted for both students and educators.

Bontempi said, "I'm the parent of a third grader, and I know he's at his threshold sometimes with learning, and there's only so many online resources."

However, she hopes teachers will take take advantage of NASA's resources, especially on Earth Day, to shape those young minds.

"Maybe they'll think of a career they never thought about, maybe they'll think of of NASA like they never did, maybe they'll say, 'I definitely want to be an astronaut now,'" she said.

For more information about Earth Day at Home and NASA at Home, click on "Related Links."

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.