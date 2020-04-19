Military spouse helps families deal with halt to PCS moves

It is typical for a military family to move every two to 3 years. But the coronavirus pandemic has halted all of those reassignments until the middle of May.

Air Force military spouse Moni Jefferson holds a family meeting each morning to maintain a routine during stay-at-home orders. (Source: Gray DC)

Now military leaders are considering extending the restrictions into the summer, leaving many families in limbo. One military spouse-turned entrepreneur wants to help families who are faced with that challenge.

"How many days in quarantine are we? Day 29...What's today's snack?" she asked her son during the daily family meeting.

It is a new normal for Moni Jefferson and her Air Force family, living, working and playing at the house.

In order to keep a routine, a family meeting starts off their day.

Jefferson is helping her family adapt but she is also helping other military families too, as co-founder of the My Ultimate PCS app, with military spouse Maria Reed.

PCS stands for permanent change of station--when military families move to their next post.

With those moves halted, families cannot go anywhere. They can still use Jefferson's app now to prepare.

"There's also the inventory section where you can have kids create their own room and take pictures and upload them to the cloud," said Jefferson.

The My Ultimate PCS App also has links to podcasts and blogs to help military spouses find out how other families are dealing with the disruption.

The Army's Human Resources Command Major General Joseph Calloway said thousands of families are impacted by the Department of Defense orders. He said the halt to all military relocations is a logistical nightmare for military leaders, but it is worth the sacrifices.

"If we're going to win the fight, it's going to take all of us," said Calloway.

For families who already shipped their household belongings and cars to their next assignment, Calloway says the military offers hardship pay, up to 15 hundred dollars per month for items like car rentals.

As for families waiting out the pandemic, the commander offers some advice.

"Maintain your physical well-being, your spiritual well-being, and your mental well-being...get outside and go for a run," said Calloway.

Calloway says service members should use the difficult situation to focus on a new mission--spend quality time with loved ones.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.