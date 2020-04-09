Maine nets new weekly record for new unemployment claims

For the third week in a row, a record number of Mainers are filing for unemployment.

The latest numbers from the Maine Department of Labor show close to 31,000 new claims just last week.

More than 76,000 claims were filed in the last three weeks.

Claims data is released each Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Data is preliminary, subject to revision in following weeks. Data on claims, the balance of the trust fund, and other information is available at https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html.

The Department of Labor continues to recommend people file their claims online as opposed to calling, and in the evening when internet traffic is less.

CareerCenter staff can reset passwords and handle questions via Live Chat, and the department has hired new staff and brought back retirees. By pulling staff from other areas of the department, we have tripled the number of people answering calls.

If you do choose to call the 800 number, a new system started this week.

Last names beginning with A-H should call on Monday, with names beginning with I-Q on Tuesday; and those beginning with R-Z on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are left unassigned for those who miss their alphabetical day or need to call at that time.

Those who are unable to connect with a claims representative at the times above by calling 1-800-593-7660 before 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday should submit a message at www.maine.gov/labor/contact

