Schools in Bangor, Brewer, and others in the region extend length of precautionary break

Families were made aware Friday morning that school officials are extending the time period when children will not be attending school due to the coronavirus precautionary measures that are in place.

They plan to reopen schools on April 27th.

According to releases from the Bangor and Brewer school departments, the Penquis Superintendents’ Association has agreed that all school districts in the region continue with the current school closure.

Schools in this region include: Airline CSD, AOS 43, AOS 94, Bangor, Bowerbank, Brewer, Burlington, CTE Region 3, CTE Region 4, East Millinocket, Glenburn, Greenbush, Hermon, Kingsbury, Lowell, Medford, Medway, Milford, Millinocket, RSU 19, RSU 22, RSU 26, RSU 34, RSU 63/MSAD 63, RSU 64/MSAD 64, RSU 67, RSU 68/MSAD 68, RSU 80/MSAD 4, RSU 87/MSAD 23, Sebeois Plantation, Shirley, Union 60, Veazie, Willimantic, Woodville.

The week of April 18th-26th is the week that students will be on the annual spring school vacation break.

Officals are closely monitoring guidance from the CDC and say that things are subject to change if necessary to protect students, staff, and families.