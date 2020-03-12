Waterfront Concerts announces that three shows scheduled in March will be rescheduled

The following Waterfront Concerts events will be rescheduled to a later date:

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Martina McBride at the Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, ME

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Celtic Woman at the Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME

Friday, March 27, 2020

The Beach Boys at the Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME

If you have a ticket for one of these shows, you'll be able to use it on the date the show is rescheduled for.

Those dates have yet to be determined.

Waterfront Concerts is asking people to please be patient and hold to their tickets as the company works through the COVID-19 situation and recommended guidelines for large gatherings.

In the event that you can't attend the new date, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

