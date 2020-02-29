Penobscot Fly Fishers host annual 'Cabin Fever Reliever'

Spring is less than three weeks away but, there's an event in brewer that'll have you feeling like it's here

It's the Penobscot Fly Fishers annual Cabin Fever Reliever.

People can learn all about the great outdoors and that includes fishing too.

There are all kinds of equipment and artwork, and kids could try their hands at things like archery.

The club's organizers say this event has something for everyone.

Tim White, Chair, Cabin Fever Reliever, said, “Keep the traditions in Maine alive, and it's any level, we have folks that are brand spanking new to fishing, never held a fly rod but thought it sounded interesting, to folks that have been around the world, and they came to speak to us about their experiences. and it's quite exciting, quite fun.”

The Cabin Fever Reliever will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday.