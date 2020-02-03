UPDATE: Police say there are multiple victims of shooting in Washington County

Police say there are several victims of a shooting in Washington County.

The person believed to have been the shooter is in custody.

Police say the shootings took place in Machias and Jonesboro Monday morning.

There are scenes at the American Legion in Machias as well as at a home on Kennebec Road in Machias.

Washington County officials tell us there is no threat to the public.

The superintendent of AOS 96 tells us that he was notified by police that there had been shootings in the area.

Schools were placed in a lockdown status for a brief time according to a post on the Machias Memorial High School facebook page, but resumed their normal day around noon.

It is unknown exactly how many people have been shot.

State Police Lt. Troy Gardner will update reporters at 5 PM at the Washington Sheriff’s Office in Machias.