Impeachment trial heads to historic end in frenetic week

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial heads toward a historic conclusion this week.

In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch. Two decades ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address before a nation transfixed by his impeachment. He didn’t use the I-word once. President Donald Trump is far from the first president to deliver a State of the Union address in a time of turmoil. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Senators are all-but-certain to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but there's still plenty of drama to unfold before the final vote Wednesday.

The vote is expected to cap a months-long investigation into whether Trump improperly withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in a bid to pressure it to launch investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

In a frenetic week, the 2020 presidential election kicks off in Iowa on Monday and Trump will give his State of the Union address Tuesday, before senators cast their final votes.

