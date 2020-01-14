John De St. Croix sentenced to life in prison for deaths of two people in Bangor

Life in prison.

There were emotional moments in a Bangor courtroom Tuesday morning as a judge prepared to hand down that sentence for 27 year old John De St. Croix.

De St. Croix was convicted of killing two transients in Bangor who were inside a delivery truck set on fire in Penobscot Plaza in March of 2018.

43-year-old Michael Bridges, and 36-year-old Desiree York had been sleeping in the back of the truck that was parked under the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

During the sentencing proceeding, six members of the victims' families spoke in court.

All of them extremely emotional.

At one point those emotions boiled over as Desiree York's father had to be removed from the courtroom because he attempted to confront De St. Croix.

Police say De St. Croix admitted he was with Bridges and York before the fire happened but said he had left to go get something to eat.

Surveillance video captured images showing De St. Croix leaving the area with two bags in his hands.

That video shows him stop and watch the fire for about 30 seconds.

De St. Croix told police he saw the fire, heard banging, and listened to York calling for help from inside the truck.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence for the murders, and an additional 30 years for arson.