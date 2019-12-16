Housekeeper and pediatrician both testify that they notified DHHS about abuse of Marissa Kennedy

A housekeeper for the apartment building in Stockton Springs where Sharon Carrillo lived with her husband testified in court today she believed Carrillo's 10-year-old daughter was in danger.

Carrillo is on trial in Belfast for the murder of Marissa Kennedy last year.

Her husband Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years behind bars.

The housekeeper told jurors this morning she reported the Carrillos to the Bangor Police Department and DHHS.

A pediatrician who treated Marissa five times said that she reported a number of times to DHHS about what she saw as medical neglect.

She also testified that the behavioral issues Julio said Marissa had, never occurred outside of the home.

Jurors also heard from two employees of Tozier's Market, where Julio worked for about three months in 2017.

Both of the employees testified that Julio told them his daughter had died, even though Marissa didn't die until February of last year.

