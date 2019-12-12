In video shown to jury Sharon Carrillo says she is a "terrible mother"

"I'm the most terrible mother in the world for what I did."

That's what Sharon Carrillo said in an video interview played to jurors in Belfast Thursday.

The interview took place the day after her 10-year-old daughter Marissa Kennedy was found dead.

in that interview with State Police, Carrillo confessed to hitting Marissa with a belt, hitting her face, and karate chopping her side.

She said in the days prior to the girl's death, Marissa told them she felt like she was dying.

Carrillo said Marissa could barely talk or walk at that time.

Carrillo put some of the blame on her husband Julio, who has already pleaded guilty to Marissa's murder, saying he didn't want to take Marissa to the hospital in fear of them losing their other kids and getting in trouble.

Julio, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison, might take the stand Friday.