Collins Center event cancelled after members of performance group injured in bus crash

The Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine has confirmed that the tour bus that went off Interstate 95 late Tuesday night was headed to Orono for a performance of "A Christmas Carol."

That performance, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled.

Members of the Nebraska Theatre Caravan were on board that bus, which left the roadway after the driver fell asleep, according to police.

Four people were injured.

The driver, 65-year old Charles Barry of Nebraska was cited for failing to maintain control of the bus.

A statement from UMaine reads in part: "The Collins Center is in the process of contacting ticket holders to provide refunds. The show will not be rescheduled. Ticket holders with questions can contact the box office, 581.1755.

The Collins Center regrets any inconvenience, and wishes the cast and crew all the best during this difficult time."