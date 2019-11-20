Senator King addresses H-2B Visas for seasonal workers

Senator Angus King led a bipartisan group of 30 colleagues in sending a letter to the Senate Majority Leader, Minority Leader, and the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

It urges them to provide H-2B visa cap relief for seasonal employers in any funding agreement.

In the letter, the senators stress that there are not enough U.S. workers qualified and available to meet the seasonal demand for employment – and that these seasonal positions support the jobs of thousands of American citizens.

"We've known of businesses in Maine that have actually shut for the summer because they needed seven or eight guest workers. They had seven or eight Americans, they couldn't get the guest workers, they couldn't serve the public. The easy way to think about it in Maine is, we have 1.3 million residents, we have 5 or six million visitors in the summer and we can't take care of them. So, this is very important for our economy," said King.