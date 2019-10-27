Driver located who struck bicyclist in Fairfield

Fairfield police have located the driver who struck a bicyclist on Norridgewock Rd. and then fled the scene late Saturday night.

They say the driver was driving a gray vehicle with damage on both the driver and passenger's side.

Fairfield police, as well as Fairfield/Benton Fire and Rescue and Delta Ambulance, responded at the scene at about 11:33 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officials, the cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or said if they will be charged.

Anyone with information about this hit and run is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9321.