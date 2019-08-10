55th Annual Winter Harbor Lobster Festival and Boat Races

The 55th Annual Lobster Festival and Boat Races took place on Saturday in Winter Harbor.

"Well there's the parade, there's the fireworks at 9 o'clock. An arts and crafts fair that's up by the Winter Harbor Community Center. There's a lobster dinner. It looks like we're gonna have a real good turnout," said Race Chairman Chris Byers.

For 55 years, the Winter Harbor Community have come together to celebrate lobstermen!

"It's big you know it's big for the lobster industry. It gets lobsters name out there it gets people buying lobster it gets people interested in lobster, it's good for the state of Maine. The whole boat racing scene is good for the state of Maine," said Kristin Porter from the Maine Lobsterman's Association.

Dozens of operating lobster boats raced all afternoon as well along the coast for various cash prizes.

Each boat that was registered had a chance to win a $30,000 lobster boat purchased by the festival's sponsors.