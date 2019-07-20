54th annual Clam Festival comes to Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI)- The 54th annual Yarmouth Clam Festival is happening this weekend, and hundreds of people braved the heat to be there Saturday.
A kid's half-mile fun run kicked off the festivities, followed by everything from arts and crafts, to music, food, and fun contests.
There was even a chance to meet celebrity guest Barry Williams....known for his role as Greg Brady on the Brady Bunch and get his autograph at the ME-TV tent.
"I say it's a Clamtastic day here in Yarmouth Maine. Clamtastic day just means helping one another, just guiding people to where they're looking to go at the clam festival...it is just a feeling of being part of the community here."
It's the outpouring of support and help from all of the volunteers and non-profits that come together to make this festival happen.
The festival goes on until Sunday