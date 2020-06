According to the Maine CDC, there are now 516 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 11 from Thursday.

For the third consecutive day, there are no additional deaths of people with the virus to report, leaving the total in the state at 100.

The total number of cases rose by 54 Friday to 2,721.

2,420 are confirmed, 301 are probable.

2,105 people have recovered, up 43 from Thursday.