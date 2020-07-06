527 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine as of Monday, 2,787 Mainers have recovered

Maine CDC data released Monday morning shows 8 more cases of COVID-19 have been added to the statewide total.

The total is now 3,423.

2,787 Mainers have recovered from the illness, which is an increase of 15 since Sunday's report.

That brings the total of active cases to 527, down 7 from Sunday.

Another case has been documented in Hancock County, and Penobscot and Waldo Counties each have two additional cases.

Southern Maine communities continue to see the largest number of cases.

There were no new deaths reported, the number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Maine remains at 109.