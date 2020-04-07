519 cases statewide; 2 more Mainers die, bringing total to 12 deaths from COVID-19

The newest data released Tuesday morning shows that two more Mainers have died from the coronavirus.

Two more Cumberland County residents have died.

That brings the statewide total of deaths to 12.

The total number of cases has risen to 519, an increase of 20 from Monday.

176 people are now listed as having recovered from the illness, but CDC DIrector Dr. Nirav Shah has noted that the number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

Overall, 99 individuals have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

Cumberland and York Counties continue to show the highest number of cases.

Penobscot County is listed third with 31 cases.

Here is the county by county breakdown:

Androscoggin: 23

Cumberland: 253

Franklin: 5

Hancock: 2

Kennebec: 26

Knox: 9

Lincoln: 9

Oxford: 12

Penobscot: 31

Sagadahoc: 13

Somerset: 4

Waldo: 5

Washington: 1

York: 115

Governor Mills and DHHS Commissioner Lambrew will join Dr., Shah for a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2pm.