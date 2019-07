State police say a Turner man has died after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say 41-year-old Jean Fournier died at Central Maine Medical Center from injuries he suffered.

The shooter was taken into custody Saturday night. No charges have been filed.

Police got the call around 8 p.m.

The shooter's car has been taken to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Maine Medical Examiner's Office.