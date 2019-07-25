Federal government greases the wheels for Maine transportation project

The federal government cuts an $850-million check and Maine will get a big slice of that.

U.S. Department of Transportation invests nearly a billion dollars into local infrastructure projects (Source: Gray DC).

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced 20 grants aimed at repairing the country's infrastructure.

Maine will get 36-million-dollars to replace the bridge that connects Madawaska to Edmundston, New Brunswick.

The head of the Federal Highway Administration says it makes sense for the federal government to cover a share of the project.

"It's going to help economic vitality, and improve truck traffic, widen the lanes, and just making travel smoother, and easier, and hopefully safer for everyone who's going across the bridge to the U.S. and Canada," said Federal Highway Administration Administrator Nicole Nason.

The current Madawaska International Bridge is more than a century old.

Federal transportation officials say they expect work to start within the next year or two.

The project will also be eligible to receive more federal funding in the future.

